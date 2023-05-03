People on the move: Morningstar, SolarEdge, RWE Clean Energy and more

Morningstar’s CEO Lee Gordon will be retiring on July 1, after founding and leading the company for 30 years, and Bill Mellema, who most recently served as director of product management and in other roles prior to that, will become the new CEO. Lee will remain active on the company by serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Emrgy, a woman-led renewable energy technology and project developer, has hired longtime energy industry veteran Noor Kaissi as their new chief financial officer. Emrgy notes that Noor’s hire will be critical to ensuring continued project development both in the U.S. and abroad.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory has named Claus Daniel as associate laboratory director for advanced energy technologies (AET). Daniel will join Argonne from Carrier Corporation, where he leads engineering partnerships and sustainability as part of Carrier’s strategy and innovation team. He manages the effort to decarbonize the product portfolio, with activities spanning 16 time zones in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Prior to joining Carrier, Daniel spent 16 years with DOE’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) in a number of roles.

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) announced the addition of Sarah Beerbower as vice president of member relations, leading member engagement, value, and growth for the nation’s largest clean energy trade association. Beerbower joins ACP from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce where she was the Senior Vice President of Corporate Relations, responsible for expanding and cultivating a diverse membership of companies and new initiative development. She brings over 15 years of experience in senior roles at trade associations across several sectors and a record of driving significant growth in revenue.

The University of Pennsylvania Stuart Weitzman School of Design welcomes Sanya Carley, currently an O’Neill Professor at the Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs and associate vice provost of faculty and academic affairs at Indiana University. Beginning July 1, 2023, Carley will be presidential distinguished professor of energy policy and city planning at Penn, with an appointment in the Department of City and Regional Planning and an affiliation with the Kleinman Center for Energy Policy. She will hold secondary appointments in the Department of Business Economics and Public Policy at the Wharton School and at the School of Social Policy & Practice.

Proterra Inc., a manufacturer of commercial vehicle electrification technology, announced the appointment of David Black, as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer, effective May 16, 2023. Karina Padilla, the Company’s current CFO, will step down from her role effective May 15, 2023. Ms. Padilla will remain with the Company as a non-executive officer employee through June 2, 2023 and will work closely with Mr. Black to support a smooth transition of responsibilities.

John Peters started a new position as VP of greenfield development at Grenergy Renovables.

Jeff Lord was named VP, project development, core markets at RWE Clean Energy.

Nick Alex started a new position as VP of sSales at SolarEdge Technologies.

Senior Project Developer | Boulder, CO Job Description As senior project developer, you will work closely with executive leadership to lead the advancement of solar projects through to NTP. You will support overall management of project development including land research, land and environmental services, permitting and pre-construction work. Why you should apply: Strong commission incentives.

401k and an excellent health, dental and vision package.

Unlimited PTO.

Generous Parental Leave. Responsibilities: Conduct all applicable permitting duties such as full research, assisting in bidding process and submitting presentations to the proper authorities.

Title work, identification and management of zoning challenges.

Management of overall project development cycle.

Act as a liaison with all relevant utilities and site owners.

Management of interconnection process including economic and budget forecasting, analyzing infrastructure, submitting relevant materials.

Preparation of site design and engineering reports.

Manage sub-contractor relationships. Requirements: 5+ Years experience in project development or construction management of large scale energy projects.

Thrive in fast paced working environment.

Able to manage numerous projects and relationships simultaneously.

Ability to travel up to 25% for site visits.

Familiar with and working knowledge of project management tools and processes. Apply here.