Sunrise brief: Five state energy leaders describe how IRA incentives are helping their states

Five state energy leaders describe how IRA incentives are helping their states Officials from clean energy states discussed how the Inflation Reduction Act is advancing rooftop solar, customer savings, economic development, and grid reliability, and described the extent of community support they see for the clean energy transition.

Permitting, grid resiliency and fusion energy are top of mind at BNEF Summit The 2023 BloombergNEF Summit focused on grid innovations, climate change and renewable energy technology and saw in excess of 800 attendees turn out in person and on a live webcast, with about 26 corporate sponsors.

LG launches U.S. residential energy storage system The new residential storage system connects two 10-hour batteries or 16-hour Prime battery modules in parallel to offer a capacity of 19.2 kWh to 32 kWh, with a maximum output of 9.6kW from the inverter.

East Bay buildings deploy 1.95 MW of rooftop, solar canopies Two Pleasanton, California commercial building operators, Hines and Principal Asset Management, are able to participate in the city’s net zero vision, interconnecting 1.95 MW of total capacity solar canopy projects and various building rooftop solar arrays currently in various stages of development.

Solar Decathlon winners announced Ball State University, University of Minnesota Twin Cities, and The Cooper Union named 2023 Build and Design Challenge winners of this annual Department of Energy collegiate competition.

CATL battery distributor looking at three states for 4.2 GWh battery facility CSI is scouting out a gigafactory location in Arizona, Nevada and Texas, which could bring 300 jobs to the local market.