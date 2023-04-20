Sunrise brief: New Jersey warehouse operator provides community solar access to 700 residents 

Also on the rise: FEMA’s $13 billion for Puerto Rico’s grid could shift to solar if lawsuit succeeds. Lowe’s to install solar at 54 California locations. And more.

RPM Warehousing's Avenel, N.J. warehouse facility features 2,300 QCells panels and SolarEdge inverters, providing 1.1 MW of clean energy output.

Image: pv magazine USA. Photo by Michael Schoeck

Share

New Jersey warehouse operator provides community solar access to 700 residents  RPM Warehousing now generates 4.3 MW of solar energy from two of its warehouse facilities in Edison and Avenel, N.J., and the logistics business plans to install a third rooftop solar array of about 3.5 MW to 4 MW on a 480,000 square foot facility at a site within a few miles of its HQ.

Ascent boosts production with acquisition of 15 MW Swiss thin-film producer  With the closing of this deal, Ascent will triple its production capacity from its 5 MW of existing nameplate capacity production.

Most solar won’t qualify for Inflation Reduction Act hydrogen incentive, per IEA data  An analysis by the International Energy Agency puts solar’s lifetime emissions, manufacturing included, at a level that would earn only 25% to 33.4% of the IRA’s $3/kg hydrogen incentive.

FEMA’s $13 billion for Puerto Rico’s grid could shift to solar if lawsuit succeeds  Rooftop solar-plus-storage would become the focus of FEMA’s spending to rebuild Puerto Rico’s grid, if a federal court grants the plaintiffs’ requests in a lawsuit, said their lead attorney. Equipping every home in Puerto Rico with 2.7 kW of PV and 12.6 kWh of battery backup is one option recommended by an independent study.

Lowe’s to install solar at 54 California locations  The hardware giant signed a power purchase agreement for a 48 MW portfolio of rooftop solar with Greenskies Clean Focus.

50 states of solar incentives: Wyoming  Wyoming has enough solar installed to power over 22,000 homes and is set to more than double its solar capacity over the next five years.

BorgWarner announces two U.S. battery and EV charging factory expansions  The company invested $42 million in a 3 GWh South Carolina expansion and $20 million in a Michigan plant upgrade.

 

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.