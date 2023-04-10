Sunrise brief: Invoke eminent domain, Marshall Plan for renewable energy, said JP Morgan CEO

Global consensus shows solar must grow over 7,000% by 2050 to decarbonize Just over 1 TW is installed to date, but a global coalition of national research institutions said 75 TW or more will be needed by mid-century to meet decarbonization goals.

Invoke eminent domain, Marshall Plan for renewable energy, said JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon placed the energy transition in the crosshairs in a letter to shareholders.

RFI alert: DOE seeks input on building the solar manufacturing workforce The Solar Energy Technologies Office is interested in hearing from manufacturers, suppliers, education and training providers, community-based organizations, and workers’ rights organizations.

Indiana utility to add 425 MW of utility solar projects AEP’s Indiana Michigan Power will purchase power output from Sculpin Solar (180 MWac) in DeKalb County, Ind., under a 30-year PPA. The utility will also acquire 100% of the equity in Lake Trout Solar (245 MWac) in Blackford County, Ind.

Transforming the grid with electric vehicles Electric vehicles can help buffer the grid but policies and regulations are needed along with compensation mechanisms, and the use of software to modulate EV charging to meet the needs of the grid in real time.

Florida Chevy dealership activates 730 kW rooftop solar system Consisting of more than 2,000 panels, Dimmit Chevrolet’s solar system is expected to generate more than 1 GW of electricity per year.