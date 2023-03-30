Sunrise brief: California tops the virtual power plant market 

People on the move: Hemlock Semiconductor, Wood Mackenzie, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

DSD completes 1.85 MW solar project for retirement home, first in Virginia Located along the Blue Ridge Mountains, the scenic project marks the developer’s first project developed in Virginia, expanding DSD’s footprint into 23 states. The project will meet 85% of the community’s energy needs and produce 2,396 MWh of clean energy each year, the equivalent of 330 homes.

California tops the virtual power plant market Wood Mackenzie report finds that California has more VPPs than the three follow-up U.S. states combined.

Giving women support to engineer the renewable energy future Recruiting more women into the engineering workforce and making more opportunities available in electrical engineering programs will foster true gender equity and help solve our current shortage of clean energy workers.

Hitachi to supply converter stations to multi-state 2.4 GW power line The transmission project is being upgraded to allow for the replacement of a legacy coal-fired generation facility with an 840 MW green hydrogen electrolyzer and energy storage facility set to enter operations by 2026.

Developer begins construction on 800 MW Illinois project with U.S. made components The utility solar project is slated for construction by fall of 2024, and when operational will be owned by the developer, Swift Current Energy.