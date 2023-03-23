Sunrise brief: Residential solar quotes average $2.85 per watt

People on the move: GridBeyond, Qcells, Sunpower and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Bill Gates funds advocacy for siting new transmission along highways The advocacy group NextGen Highways has found that Minnesota voters favor using highways for transmission. With funding from Breakthrough Energy, an initiative of philanthropist Bill Gates, the group plans to launch state and national advocacy coalitions.

50 states of solar incentives: Nebraska Nebraska, the Cornhusker State, ranks 13th on the sun index, but is nearly last in the country for solar installations.

Residential solar quotes average $2.85 per watt, said EnergySage The informational site said Qcells took over the top spot as the most quoted panel.

How installers can communicate the benefits of ESS to customers Five tips to help your customers make informed decisions about adding energy storage to their homes.

Fast EV charging market to grow sixtyfold by 2050 With more than 70 EV charging networks currently deployed in North America, a Wood Mackenzie report forecasts rapid growth.

Rooftop solar installed on 3-acre Toyota dealership building The 1,734-module solar array was designed with DC-optimized SolarEdge inverters.

New Leaf Energy sells 21 MW of community solar projects Standard Solar acquires New Leaf’s solar project portfolio in New York and Massachusetts.