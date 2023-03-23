Sunrise brief: Residential solar quotes average $2.85 per watt

People on the move: GridBeyond, Qcells, Sunpower and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.
Bill Gates funds advocacy for siting new transmission along highways The advocacy group NextGen Highways has found that Minnesota voters favor using highways for transmission. With funding from Breakthrough Energy, an initiative of philanthropist Bill Gates, the group plans to launch state and national advocacy coalitions.
50 states of solar incentives: Nebraska Nebraska, the Cornhusker State, ranks 13th on the sun index, but is nearly last in the country for solar installations.
Residential solar quotes average $2.85 per watt, said EnergySage The informational site said Qcells took over the top spot as the most quoted panel.
How installers can communicate the benefits of ESS to customers Five tips to help your customers make informed decisions about adding energy storage to their homes.
Fast EV charging market to grow sixtyfold by 2050 With more than 70 EV charging networks currently deployed in North America, a Wood Mackenzie report forecasts rapid growth.
Rooftop solar installed on 3-acre Toyota dealership building The 1,734-module solar array was designed with DC-optimized SolarEdge inverters.
New Leaf Energy sells 21 MW of community solar projects Standard Solar acquires New Leaf’s solar project portfolio in New York and Massachusetts.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.