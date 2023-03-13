Sunrise brief: Solar panel imports are picking up after months of detainment gridlock

Also on the rise: Inside transferability, or selling renewable energy tax credits. Polar Racking 19 MW Axsus tracker order for N.Y. community solar portfolio. And more.

Innergex acquires 60 MW solar portfolio in Ontario  The portfolio includes the Sault Ste. Marie 1, 2, and 3 facilities, and is expected to generate annual revenues of approximately $33.1 million in 2023.

Polar Racking receives 19 MW Axsus tracker order for N.Y. community solar portfolio  Polar Racking will supply its terrain-following Axsus series single-axis tracker for the construction of the Camillus Site 1 (6.61 MW), Camillus Site 2 (6.64 MW) and Vernon Site 1 (5.93 MW) community solar projects.

Solar Synergy program assists solar developers in designing pollinator habitat  The Bee & Butterfly Habitat Fund’s program helps make utility-scale solar projects pollinator friendly.

Inside transferability, or selling renewable energy tax credits  The market awaits the U.S. Treasury guidance on direct sales of federal tax credits, but sales are moving forward without waiting, said Norton Rose Fullbright.

Solar panel imports are picking up after months of detainment gridlock  A Reuters report shared that Chinese-made solar panels detained by U.S. Customs for months have begun to enter the market.

