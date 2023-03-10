Polar Racking receives 19 MW Axsus tracker order for N.Y. community solar portfolio

Polar Racking, a Toronto-based solar tracking hardware provider, announced a 19 MW (DC) order to supply its single-axis tracker systems across three community solar projects in upstate New York.

Polar will supply its terrain-following Axsus series single-axis tracker for the construction of the Camillus Site 1 (6.61 MW), Camillus Site 2 (6.64 MW) and Vernon Site 1 (5.93 MW) community solar projects.

OYA Renewables is the project developer for the community solar projects located in Onondaga County, N.Y., where the Camillus 1 and Camillus 2 projects are taking subscriptions under National Grid’s local community solar access program.

Polar will complete the tracker order supply by the end of March 2023 and provide engineering and design services for the New York solar portfolio.

The Axsus tracker follows undulating terrain and is designed to perform significant pre-assembly in a controlled environment. Initially designed in the laboratories of a leading automotive manufacturer, Polar’s trackers have been tested to automotive standards. Highly evolved automotive manufacturing best practices have been applied to tracker installation methodology for a modular, on-site factory process to increase assembly efficiencies, Polar says.

“I believe that the Axsus tracker will continue to be the solution of choice for projects throughout the USA because of its ability to reduce grading costs and assembly times for developers and installers,” said Vishal Lala, managing partner of Polar Racking.

Polar Racking continues to grow with an active pipeline of over 1,000 MW across the United States and Canada.

On March 1, OYA Renewables secured a $216 million project financing commitment for 15 New York community solar projects as part of its 2023 pipeline. Of the total financing, $145 million is a construction term loan from CIT Group, Amalgamated Bank, Siemens Financial Services, Comerica Bank and Cadence Bank. An additional $71 million tranche of the investment is tax equity from Monarch Private Capital.

OYA Renewables has more than 1.44 GW of solar currently deployed in the community solar and utility markets, generating enough electricity to power 720,000 homes on an annual basis. The company has a 9 GW project development pipeline of projects within the solar, EV charging and other clean technologies in 14 US states.

At the New York Solar Energy Industries Association’s (NYSEIA) 2022 New York Solar Summit, held on December 13, 2022, Doreen Harris, president & chief executive officer of New York Research Development Authority (NYSERDA), said the Empire State deployed 4.24 GW of cumulative solar installations, mostly due to the NY-Sun program and 13,000 solar energy jobs created to date.

NYSERDA’s December 2021 submission of the Distributed Solar Roadmap set in play a strategy of deploying 10 GW of distributed solar resources by 2030, pursuant to PSC docket 21-E-0629.