Sunrise brief: How NEM 3.0 could change California’s clean energy landscape 

People on the move: Qcells, KORE Power, Gamechange Solar, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Arizona county approves solar-powered cobalt sulfate production facility The facility expects to produce 7,000 tonnes of cobalt per year and calls for 28.4 MW of on-site solar power generating arrays to be installed on 105 acres of the company’s 139-acre property in Yuma County, Ariz.

How NEM 3.0 could change California’s clean energy landscape NEM 3.0 takes effect on April 15. For customers who don’t qualify, or don’t get an application submitted in time, developers need to be ready to implement more solar and storage projects down the line.

Sunnova to deploy solar and storage virtual power plant in Texas The company will partner with David Energy, a retail energy provider. Virtual power plants enable distributed resources to work in tandem to better respond to electricity grid demand.

Utility completes construction of 250 MW Texas solar project Grocery store chain Meijer and pharmaceutical company Charles River Laboratories holds virtual PPA’s for 185 MW of Pisgah Ridge Solar’s 250 MW power output, while a third offtaker has never been identified.

Bipartisan Michigan bill would unlock community solar market The senate-sponsored bill would enable residents and businesses to subscribe to offsite solar projects to receive a credit on their utility bills.