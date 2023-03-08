People on the move: Qcells, KORE Power, Gamechange Solar, and more

Danny O’Brien to join Qcells as executive vice president of corporate affairs. Mr. O’Brien, a longtime government affairs executive, comes to Qcells at a critical time for the company as it embarks on building the United States’ first fully integrated solar supply chain, grows its project development and engineering business, expands its rooftop solar solutions, and enacts partnerships with industry leaders, such as Microsoft.

“There is no industry more exciting or more important right now than clean energy, and Qcells is a leading player with a proven commitment to renewable energy in the U.S.,” said O’Brien.

Element Energy added Jen Betz as chief financial officer. Betz joins Element from Analog Devices, a global semiconductor leader, where she was vice president of accounting. Element Energy is an advanced battery management technology company that is speeding the adoption of clean energy and clean transportation by improving the safety, lifetime and energy throughput of batteries.

KORE Power added Dr. Liang Tao, formerly of Rivian Automotive, to its leadership team. Dr. Tao comes to KORE with two decades of experience in manufacturing and business leadership across the Lithium-ion battery value chain, bringing critical experience in engineering, supply chain and market analysis and a career commitment to advancing the circular economy.

“Few people understand the battery market as thoroughly as Dr. Tao,” said KORE CEO and Co-founder Lindsay Gorrill. “From the mining of raw materials and the chemistries of Lithium-ion battery products to the end users in energy storage systems and e-mobility, he has built his career advancing batteries, and we’re thrilled to add him to the KORE team.”

AFC Energy, a leading provider of hydrogen power generation technologies, is announced the appointment of Robin Koeken as business development manager at AFC Energy. Koeken joins AFC Energy from ABB where he was European Head of Data Centre Solutions based in the Netherlands, and before that, he was ABB’s Global Account Manager for large international cloud providers based out of San Francisco. He has a strong history of growing sales and driving business development across the energy sector with a recent history in data centers, a sector that is aggressively seeking to decarbonize away from the use of back up diesel generators.

Fabrice Larré took on a new role as director of business development, energy storage, ENGIE North America.

Anthony Assal started a new position as Director of Technical Development at GameChange Solar

Joshua Coon started a new position as Director of Development at Arevon Energy, Inc.

Job of the week: Solar Project Developer | Sacramento, CA

The Project Development Manager will lead the company’s origination and development of commercial solar projects by cultivating relationships to organically generate commercial solar and battery storage opportunities. This individual will work with multiple partners including property owners, utilities, developers, regulatory bodies, and internal stakeholders while also overseeing multiple projects throughout the development life-cycle to commercial operation. Responsibilities: Establish company’s commercial real estate presence across key markets in the US

Strategize outreach and build relationships with property owners to source solar projects

Develop marketing materials and define company’s value proposition and solar benefits for CRE owners

Identify and secure viable solar development sites that align with company’s origination strategy

Qualify portfolios of commercial properties that fit company’s suite of energy solutions

Manage the solar development process from origination through signed agreements and construction

Negotiate commercial terms and agreements with CRE owners and local authorities to mutually benefit the customer and company, including letters of intent, PPA’s, EPC Agreements, site control, permits, etc.

Assist/participate in strategy and development operations to reach Notice To Proceed (NTP) for prospective projects, including underwriting and due diligence

Manage and coordinate the early-stage development of multiple projects and work with the development operations team to transition NTP projects for construction management

Serve as point-of-contact with CRE owners and brokers to provide frequent updates on project statuses

Assist with the preparation of investment presentations and reports to internal stakeholders

Attend and speak at industry events to market company and the Company’s suite of energy solution

Acquire market intelligence and drive company’s thought leadership in the industry

Travel as needed to accelerate project pipeline growth Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Architecture, Engineering, Construction Management, Science, Business Administration, Finance , or related fields

4+ years experience in solar development, transaction, and finance-related work.

Previous CRE exposure and a strong CRE network.

Strong communication skills are critical, and affinity for negotiation and closing deals is ideal.

Excellent verbal and written communications, and presentation skills