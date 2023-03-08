Sunrise brief: Raptor Maps points to growing problem of PV system underperformance

Reviewing the U.S. solar panel value chain manufacturing capacity From polysilicon to panels through recycling, how much domestic capacity does the U.S. have?

Honda reusing vehicle fuel cells to build 500 kW stationary fuel cell system Honda has revealed that it is testing a pilot stationary fuel cell stationary power system in California.

North America’s bid to onshore rare earth supply With electric vehicle (EV) adoption set to turbocharge demand for rare earth elements in Canada and in the United States this decade, attempts are being made to loosen the region’s dependence on China for the sourcing and processing of such critically important energy transition materials

Distributed generation finance platform raises $25 million Banyan Infrastructure is raising a $25 million Series B equity round from Energize Ventures, SE Ventures and Elemental Excelerator to digitize the manual process of procuring project finance between banks, investors and project developers.

Raptor Maps points to growing problem of PV system underperformance Raptor Maps analyzed 24.5 GW of large-scale solar assets and determined that power losses due to equipment anomalies nearly doubled from 1.61% in 2019 to 3.13% in 2022. At the module level, cell and diode anomalies were the most common issues, it said.

U.S. added 6.4 GW of small-scale PV last year Small-scale PV additions last year exceeded additions in 2021 by 1 GW, and additions in 2020 by 2 GW.

School district reaps $1.5 million in savings over initial term of solar-plus-efficiency upgrades The Croton-Harmon Union Free School District in New York state reports that it recovered $1.5 million over an initial 18-month term for an energy savings project that integrates a 350 kW rooftop solar array, LED lighting and temperature control upgrades, as well as HVAC system upgrades.

Supply chain company sources clean energy at five new locations Arvato Supply Chain Solutions is sourcing solar and wind energy in different ways depending on the region, including through a community choice aggregator.

Renewables merger and acquisition strategies are shifting With increasing capital commitments, there is now a shift to minority investments and emergent technology subsectors. pv magazine evaluates the M&A outlooks provided by CohnReznick Capital and FTI Consulting.