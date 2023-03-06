Sunrise brief: Renewable energy institutional investment goes mainstream

Renewable energy institutional investment has gone “from niche to mainstream” Term Loan B funding may be a multi-trillion-dollar pool made available to renewable energy development. KeyBanc managing director Andrew Redinger shares his view of the evolving market in a white paper.

Florida multi-family solar installation uses SolShare behind-the-meter hardware SolShare technology enables the residents in 65 of the units to subscribe to a portion of the solar energy produced on the roof, offsetting the cost of their individual electricity bills.

Renewable Properties closes financing for nearly 30 MW of community solar in two states The California and New York portfolio is financed by Fund 8, Renewable Properties’ fourth tax equity fund partnership with Nelnet, a corporate tax equity partner that also has a solar engineering, procurement, and construction and operation and maintenance business.

U.S. needs 47,000 more GW-miles of transmission by 2035 for a cleaner grid The U.S. Department of Energy said it may designate “National Interest Electric Transmission Corridors” based partly on the final results from its national transmission needs study.

Louisiana utility seeks approval for 225 MW project construction Entergy Louisiana selected an Iberville Parish solar facility at 175 MW and a second facility with 49 MW of total capacity, the Sterlington Solar Facility in Ouachita Parish, to add to the state’s clean energy mix.

Utility to procure U.S.-made trackers for 321 MW Texas solar project Avangrid signed a $30 million order for Array Technologies trackers at the True North solar facility in Texas, which will include safe harbor inventory and newly purchased DuraTrack trackers by New Mexico-based Array.

Solar field robot mower receives SOLV Energy seed funds Canada’s Swap Robotics received $7 million to scale its robotics-as-a-service offering.