Sunrise brief: Retaining value for solar customers under California NEM 3.0 rule change 

Innovations in long-duration energy storage Long-duration energy storage (LDES) is essential for decarbonizing the grid but gigawatt-hour scale systems continue to be tricky for companies with big ideas.
New York transmission upgrades to make room for renewables The Public Service Commission of New York State authorized 62 local transmission upgrades to eliminate constraints in delivering renewable energy.
Retaining value for solar customers under California NEM 3.0 rule change pv magazine reviews the California NEM 3.0 rule change and explores remaining options for prospective residential solar customers, along with how a residential solar installer can win in this new environment.
Illinois utility to double its community solar capacity this year By the the end of 2023 Commonwealth Edison expects to double its current cumulative installation to more than 150 community solar projects installed, serving more than 36,000 customers across its more than 11,400 square mile service territory in northern Illinois.
Appalachian solar developer and non-profit to bring 100 jobs to West Virginia Following a recently announced award to the ACT (Appalachian Climate Technology) Now Coalition, the two entities will collaborate on strategies to recruit, train and employ local workers in the growing renewable energy industry in West Virginia and around the Appalachian region.
Renewable energy deployment down 16% in 2022 Falling well short of expectations, renewable energy deployment slowed 16% year-over-year, according to an American Clean Power report.
