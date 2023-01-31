Sunrise brief: Post-IRA opportunities and risk in utility-scale solar

Building new solar projects is less expensive than operating existing coal plants Energy Innovation Policy & Technology released a report that finds the economics of replacing coal with renewables could fund a massive battery storage buildout, adding reliability to the benefit of reduced emissions.

Assistance for solar on low-income housing in Massachusetts Resonant Energy’s Solar Technical Assistance Retrofit (STAR) program offers financial and technical assistance to affordable housing organizations.

RMI says utilities should model and plan for distributed solar adoption Some utilities are using models to project the adoption of distributed solar and storage, and counting distributed resources in their planning process. Others should do the same, says the nonprofit RMI.

Utility-scale solar opportunities and risks in a post IRA environment The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 is not an eat-all-you-can feast for developers.

RFO alert: Clean Power Alliance seeks solar-plus-storage The California community choice aggregator has issued a Request for Offers for the installation of solar-plus-storage to provide backup power to 12 sites during emergencies.

Facebook tops 1 GW of renewables procured through Apex Clean Energy Meta (Facebook) signed on as offtaker for a 195 MW solar project in Texas, further establishing it as a top corporate purchaser of renewable energy. Its total solar procurement is approaching 4 GW.