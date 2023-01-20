Sunrise brief: IRA to drive $114 billion in U.S. renewable energy investments by 2031

IRA to drive $114 billion in U.S. renewable energy investments by 2031, report says The advanced manufacturing production (AMPC) credit and domestic content requirement (DCR) are key to spurring a more rapid U.S. renewable energy economy, Wood Mackenzie notes.

Virginia governor kills Ford-CATL battery plant, calling it a “front for the Chinese Communist Party” In recent weeks Glenn Youngkin nixed a Virginia Ford facility after he was informed that companies had decided to invest.

50 states of solar incentives: Michigan Michigan’s Healthy Climate Plan put the state near the top in renewable expectations, but it is currently planted squarely in the middle as far as how much solar is installed.

Southern Environmental Law Center calls for new TVA board to pause TVA’s gas plans With six new TVA board members appointed by President Biden, the board should pause TVA’s plans to add gas generation, the group says, and direct the utility to evaluate cleaner and lower-cost alternatives.

Three groups appeal to CPUC to reconsider NEM 3.0 The California Public Utilities Commission should redo its analysis because NEM 3.0 is based on flawed modeling, the groups said.

Duke acquires 175 MW Colorado municipal utility solar project Under the agreement, Juwi will continue to develop, and provide O&M support to Duke for the municipal project.

U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board rules in favor of Q Cells in patent dispute with REC The Board issued a favorable decision for Hanwha Q Cells over REC Solar’s patent claims. The court has ruled that the contested claims of REC’s U.S. patent were not patentable. The decision is similar to those in courts in China and Europe, according to Q Cells.