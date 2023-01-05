Sunrise brief: Polysilicon prices drop 54% since August 

Schneider Electric launches home energy management system The Schneider Home platform’s five components include a smartphone app to help monitor and allocate energy resources.

Space-to-Earth solar power to undergo testing On January 3, Caltech launched a PV array into orbit to test its ability to transmit electricity back to Earth.

People on the move: SunVest, BrightNight, Heelstone Renewables, Elexity and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Neoen starts building 93 MW solar plant in Canada French renewables developer Canada has started building a 93 MW solar project in the Canadian province of Alberta. The plant will feed power into the local grid, which is operated by ATCO Electric.

Solar is front and center in the fight for energy justice Renewable energy in the form of community and rooftop solar can bring relief to people who are disproportionately affected by climate change, pollution, and rising energy prices. Many groups are working hard to open up access to solar and the recently passed U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has a plan, backed by generous funding.

Leading solar inverter trends of 2022 It was a good year for the inverter market. Strong demand was only stifled by supply chain limits, but new inverters are less innovative and show a slower evolution in improvements. Nevertheless, more versatile options are emerging in response to the energy crisis.

New York to add 25 GWh of energy storage for less than the cost of a slice of pizza The state expects to save $2 billion a year, while meeting 18% to 25% of current seasonal peak demand, once the total deployed capacity reaches 6 GW by 2030.

Novel ice dispatch energy storage systems to be deployed for building decarbonization Modular cold energy storage projects will be provided a DOE-supported loan for the installation of a 120-building energy storage portfolio in California and various other states.

The price of polysilicon has fallen by 54% since August A slowdown in purchasing in China, along with a massive ramp up of supply, has led to anticipated price declines for polysilicon.

Three solar industry trends to watch in 2023 Navigating major changes for the solar industry as we begin the new year.