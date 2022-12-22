Sunrise brief: Commerce clarifies that recent module manufacturing ruling only applies to four nations 

Federal agency inaction may hamper residential solar loan access The National Credit Union Administration can extend an exemption to allow federal credit unions to provide 25-year solar loans.

People on the move: Brattle, Dentons, AutoGrid, Borrego and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Georgia commission fails to expand solar net metering program Not only does yesterday’s vote affect rooftop solar owners, but electric rates are going up across the board with the $1.8 billion increase expected to raise rates by 12% over three years.

Researchers see aqueous batteries as safe, reliable and affordable alternatives to lithium ion A pair of University of Houston professors launched start-up LiBeyond to refine aqueous battery architecture for use in EV and storage applications.

Ascent Solar nets $50 million investment to manufacture flexible thin-film PV The US manufacturer secured an equity-based financing facility to support R&D of its CIGS thin-film solar solutions.

Three western states to mandate electric vehicles, phasing out combustion engines Oregon, Washington, and California will join the clean cars program, mandating that all new cars, trucks and SUVs be zero emissions.

Commerce clarifies that recent module manufacturing ruling only applies to four nations The U.S. Department of Commerce stated unequivocally that companies assembling solar modules outside of southeast Asia were not part of the recent circumvention ruling.

Solar developer launches Los Angeles Cleantech Career Academy The Los Angeles clean energy market is forecast to create 4 million new jobs and pay 30% above California’s median wage.