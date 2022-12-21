People on the move: Brattle, Dentons, AutoGrid, Borrego and more.

The Brattle Group has hired Andrew Levitt as a senior consultant in the firm’s Electricity Wholesale Markets & Planning practice based in Washington, D.C. Levitt specializes in electricity market reforms and has worked with utilities, regional transmission organizations (RTOs) and various stakeholder groups involved with wholesale power, storage, hybrid and distributed resources.

Dentons Global Advisors ASG, formerly the Albright Stonebridge Group, hired Elizabeth Tate as vice president. Tate joins the Washington, D.C. business strategy firm after a lengthy career with sustainability roles at Redaptive, FREYR Battery, Johnson Controls and Clarios. Before that, she was counsel at the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Science and Technology, and an attorney at Fried Frank and Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

AutoGrid Systems made a slew of new hires, including Scott McGaraghan as chief revenue officer, Rahul Kar’s promotion to chief operating officer and the hiring of Tad Piper as senior vice president of corporate strategy and development. McGaraghan joins the distributed energy resource management technology company from Voltus, a demand response company. Kar was promoted to COO after holding roles as senior vice president and general manager for several years. Piper joins Autogrid after holding C-level roles at Compute North and Livio Health Group.

Zeta Energy, an EV and energy storage battery developer, announced that Dr. Franz Josef Kruger has joined the company’s advisory board. Kruger is chief executive officer of Innoventis Consulting and an advisor at Roland Berger, a global consulting firm to the energy and industrial markets. He is also a former head of R&D for EV battery specialist Varta AG and previously worked in the battery and automotive industry.

Freedom Forever promoted Zachary Bloom to chief technology officer. Bloom joined the residential solar company in June 2018 and has held various software engineering roles at the firm.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Ariana Barbin started a new position as Business Partner, P+C at Borrego Energy.

Pramod Jindal started a new position as Director-Business Development at Idemitsu Renewables.

Todd Phillips started a new position as Senior Director, Customer Operations at SolarCycle.

PV Solar Field Technician | New York, NY

The PV Field Technician will be responsible for several module testing projects EL imaging, curve tracing and visual inspections. You may also participate in inspections and testing of other components and systems. You will be responsible for conducting all work within all safety regulatory guidelines while meeting or exceeding customer expectations.

Responsibilities:

Complete testing work at sites across North America.

Ensure all work is completed under safety and regulatory guidelines.

Work with other cross functional teams on site to test, problem solve and repair PV equipment.

Requirements:

BS in Engineering, Physics (or equivalent) or 2 years field experience PV related.

Working understanding of all components and operations of PV modules.

Strong organizational and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work outdoors, sometimes in harsh conditions.

Ability to climb, lit and maneuver roughly 50 lbs.

Wear PPE at all times.

Travel up to 80% yearly, nationally.

Apply here.