Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar 

California pulls the plug on rooftop solar The Public Utilities Commission approved Net Energy Metering 3.0, slashing payments for sending rooftop solar production to the grid. New rooftop solar projects are now considered uneconomical without an attached battery.
Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors.
Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and maintain seven solar facilities, bringing significant investment to rural communities throughout the region.
CubicPV plans 10 GW of conventional silicon wafer production With $26M in new funding, CubicPV announces plans to manufacture silicon wafers in the United States, filling a critical gap in the U.S. solar supply chain.
U.S. grid-scale and residential energy storage hit installation records in Q3 Wood Mackenzie said 96% of grid-scale deployments occurred in Texas and California.
McDonald’s logistics group signs virtual PPA for renewable energy from Texas solar-plus-storage project The 189 MW/ 88.2 MWh solar-plus-storage facility is the equivalent to the energy use of more than 900 U.S. McDonald’s restaurants.
Speculation on lawsuit against Biden’s two year tariff pause ROTH Capital suggests that Auxin might be readying a set of lawsuits seeking to overturn Biden’s two year suspension of tariffs against circumventing solar companies.
Deep retrofits and building emission laws offer new opportunities for solar in NYC An ambitious New York City law on building emissions and an innovative NYSERDA program for deep retrofits offer new opportunities for solar on the pathway to deep decarbonization in the Big Apple.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.