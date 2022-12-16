RFP alert: AEP unit seeks solar and wind projects in PJM and ERCOT territories

AEP Energy Partners, a subsidiary of American Electric Power, is soliciting a request for proposal (RFP) process for off-take agreements from new and existing solar and wind projects in the PJM Interconnection market and solar projects in ERCOT to support the company’s growing retail and wholesale loads in Ohio and Texas, respectively.

In PJM, AEP’s offtake procurement include’s the city of Columbus, Ohio’s community choice aggregation program. PJM is a regional transmission organization (RTO) that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in a large Mid-Atlantic and Midwest region that extends from New Jersey to Illinois, and stretches as far south as the outer banks of North Carolina.

AEP is seeking RFPs for 10, 12 and 15-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) for new PJM located solar or wind projects, as well as 5 to 15-year agreements for existing projects (including repowering wind projects) in PJM.

In Texas, AEP is seeking renewable energy purchase (REP) agreements of 12 years or less for new ERCOT solar projects.

Notice of intent to bid must be received by AEP on or before Dec. 30, 2022. Proposal packages are due by 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 13, 2023. Proposals are due by email to Jennifer Williams (jewilliams@aepes.com) and Sean Handel (sthandel@aepes.com).

Further RFP details are available here or by contacting Jennifer Williams at (614) 716-2426 or Sean Handel at (419) 345-9634.

AEP Energy will release a shortlist of winning recipients in February, with official REP execution to come in Q2 2023.

As a competitive retail and wholesale electricity and natural gas supplier, AEP Energy serves more than 700,000 residential and business customers in 28 service territories in six states and Washington, D.C.

It also sells renewable energy through long-term contracts with utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and corporate customers. The business unit currently owns more than 1,900 MW of solar, wind, and energy storage on both a utility- and distributed-scale basis in 26 states.

Columbus, Ohio-based American Electric Power is a $48.3 billion market cap regulated utility with 5.5 million customers across 11 states. Effective January 2023, AEP will have exited the Kentucky market through the recent sale of Kentucky Power to Liberty Utilities, an affiliate of Algonquin Power, for $2.64 billion.