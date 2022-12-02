Sunrise brief: Rallies underway in 10 California cities to combat anti-rooftop solar policy

This June, protestors gather in Los Angeles to preserve the value of rooftop solar in California.

Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada SEI Logistics secured nearly $40,000 in Canadian tax incentives for its portable, folding solar panels with batteries, designed to work in harsh and remote environments.

California 100 MW solar facility now generating power for community-owned electricity providers The Rabbitbrush Solar Facility includes a 20 MW, 50 MWh battery energy storage system.

Solar and storage prices soared as a result of market disruptions, NREL reports The Covid-19 pandemic, tariffs, the Uyghur Forced Labor Act all created such significant market disruptions between Q1 2021 and Q1 2022 that NREL researchers looked at both short-term distortions and long-term trends in its most recent annual cost benchmark report.

Inside the IRA: How does prevailing wage affect my solar tax credit? The U.S. Department of Treasury has begun to release guidance on the Prevailing Wage & Apprenticeship language in the Inflation Reduction Act, which goes into effect January 23, 2023.

RFP Alert: DOE Transmission Facilitation Program seeks capacity contracts A federal program to help deploy new or expanded transmission capacity will favor transmission projects that will deliver renewable power, because contributing to lower greenhouse gas emissions is one of several evaluation criteria.

Rallies underway in 10 California cities to combat anti-rooftop solar policy In opposition to a 75% cut of utility payments for excess rooftop solar customer production, California residents, environmental activists, and renewable energy workers will hold rallies across the state on Thursday, December 1, calling on the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) and Gov. Gavin Newsom to keep rooftop solar growing and affordable.

U.S. Customs releases UFLPA detained solar panels, said ROTH note Industry checks show that a meaningful supply of JinkoSolar modules made with Wacker polysilicon have been cleared for the U.S. market, said Philip Shen, managing director of ROTH Capital Partners.