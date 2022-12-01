Rallies underway in 10 California cities to combat anti-rooftop solar policy

This June, protestors gather in Los Angeles to preserve the value of rooftop solar in California.

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is expected to vote on the proposed Net Energy Metering (NEM) 3.0 in mid-December. The proposed decision lowers the value of net metering by as much as 76%, a change that has been heavily criticized by the solar industry.

Net metering is the process by which utilities pay rooftop solar owners for exporting electricity back to the grid, and it has been a key part of launching California’s bustling rooftop solar industry, which represents roughly 50% of the U.S. market.

Currently, average net metering rates range from $0.23 per kWh to $0.35 per kWh, and the new proposed decision cuts those rates to an average of $0.05 per kWh to $0.08 per kWh.

The proposed decision comes after a year of rulemaking battles waged between investor-owned utilities and rooftop solar advocates, including environmentalists, employment and labor groups, small businesses, and concerned citizens. This June, a similar rally was held to strike down a proposed fixed charge to solar customers, a policy that was maligned as “a tax on the sun.” The provision was successfully removed, but the revised proposal still contains provisions that are significantly damaging to the value of local, clean energy.

“We urge Governor Newsom and the CPUC to make further adjustments to help more middle- and working-class consumers as well as schools and farms access affordable, reliable, clean energy,” said Bernadette Del Chiaro, executive director of the California Solar and Storage Association (CALSSA).

Rallies are to be held in 10 cities across California to call for more supportive rooftop solar policy.

SAN DIEGO

Location: St. Stevens Church of God in Christ at 5825 Imperial Ave, San Diego, CA 92114

LOS ANGELES

Location: Plaza Olvera at 125 Paseo De La Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90012

PALM SPRINGS

Location: Southern CA Edison office at 36100 Cathedral Canyon Dr, Cathedral City, CA 9223

BAKERSFIELD

Location: PG&E office at 1918 H St, Bakersfield, CA 93301

FRESNO

Location: St. Paul Catholic Newman Center at 1572 East Barstow Avenue, Fresno, CA 93710

SAN LUIS OBISPO

Location: PG&E office at 406 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

SANTA CRUZ

Location: Discretion Brewing at 2703 41st Ave Ste. A, Soquel, CA 95073

SAN FRANCISCO

Location: CPUC headquarters at 505 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94102

STOCKTON

Location: Nena’s on B St. restaurant at 2208 S B St, Stockton, CA 95206

CHICO

Location: CED Greentech at 1215 W 7th St, Chico, CA 95928

Each rally will feature a diverse array of speakers from across the Save California Solar coalition including environmental advocates, energy consumers, faith leaders, students, and more.

“If we want to protect the environment, our climate, and our health, we must keep rooftop solar growing and continue incentivizing the growth of clean, renewable energy across California,” said Laura Deehan, state director, Environment California.