Rallies underway in 10 California cities to combat anti-rooftop solar policy

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is expected to vote on the proposed Net Energy Metering (NEM) 3.0 in mid-December. The proposed decision lowers the value of net metering by as much as 76%, a change that has been heavily criticized by the solar industry.
Net metering is the process by which utilities pay rooftop solar owners for exporting electricity back to the grid, and it has been a key part of launching California’s bustling rooftop solar industry, which represents roughly 50% of the U.S. market.
Currently, average net metering rates range from $0.23 per kWh to $0.35 per kWh, and the new proposed decision cuts those rates to an average of $0.05 per kWh to $0.08 per kWh.
The proposed decision comes after a year of rulemaking battles waged between investor-owned utilities and rooftop solar advocates, including environmentalists, employment and labor groups, small businesses, and concerned citizens. This June, a similar rally was held to strike down a proposed fixed charge to solar customers, a policy that was maligned as “a tax on the sun.” The provision was successfully removed, but the revised proposal still contains provisions that are significantly damaging to the value of local, clean energy.
“We urge Governor Newsom and the CPUC to make further adjustments to help more middle- and working-class consumers as well as schools and farms access affordable, reliable, clean energy,” said Bernadette Del Chiaro, executive director of the California Solar and Storage Association (CALSSA).
Rallies are to be held in 10 cities across California to call for more supportive rooftop solar policy.
SAN DIEGO
Location: St. Stevens Church of God in Christ at 5825 Imperial Ave, San Diego, CA 92114
LOS ANGELES
Location: Plaza Olvera at 125 Paseo De La Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90012
PALM SPRINGS
Location: Southern CA Edison office at 36100 Cathedral Canyon Dr, Cathedral City, CA 9223
BAKERSFIELD
Location: PG&E office at 1918 H St, Bakersfield, CA 93301
FRESNO
Location: St. Paul Catholic Newman Center at 1572 East Barstow Avenue, Fresno, CA 93710
SAN LUIS OBISPO
Location: PG&E office at 406 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
SANTA CRUZ
Location: Discretion Brewing at 2703 41st Ave Ste. A, Soquel, CA 95073
SAN FRANCISCO
Location: CPUC headquarters at 505 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94102
STOCKTON
Location: Nena’s on B St. restaurant at 2208 S B St, Stockton, CA 95206
CHICO
Location: CED Greentech at 1215 W 7th St, Chico, CA 95928
Each rally will feature a diverse array of speakers from across the Save California Solar coalition including environmental advocates, energy consumers, faith leaders, students, and more.
