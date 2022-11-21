Sunrise brief: Intersect Power orders 4.9 GW of First Solar modules

Intersect Power orders 4.9 GW of First Solar modules Intersect Power expected to be the largest buyer and operator of First Solar technology by 2029.
All-perovskite tandem solar cell with 27.4% efficiency, high voltage A U.S.-Canadian research group has built an all-perovskite tandem solar device with a record-breaking open-circuit voltage of 2.19 eV, which they achieved by reducing recombination at the electron transport layer.
Lithium-ion database of North American supply chain from raw materials through battery packs In the quest to strengthen U.S. competitiveness in lithium battery innovation and manufacturing, the NAATBatt Lithium-Ion (li-ion) Battery Supply Chain Database lists North American companies across the lithium-ion supply chain.
Solar microgrid to power Aemetis biofuel refinery The 2 MW solar plus 1.25 MW energy storage project is in partnership with Total Energies and Schneider Electric.
Solar windows cut emissions and energy use by 40% in glass skyscrapers Researchers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory modeled the benefits of PV in highly glazed skyscrapers.
Solar PV Sidewalks: A pedestrian’s guide to grid intermittency solutions Solar Earth claims its 42-Watt sidewalk-mounted PV system can provide 75% of a traffic intersection’s power in an outage, while the utility will have to cover the remainder with batteries or a generator.
