Sunrise brief: GM aims to compete with Tesla as it moves into energy storage

EnerVenue offers 20-year/20-cycle warranty for its nickel-hydrogen batteries Capacity Assurance may be the stationary battery storage industry’s longest extended warranty.

GM aims to compete with Tesla as it moves into energy storage The new GM Energy unit will provide a range of energy system with Ultium products for home and commercial markets as well as Ultium Charge, a public charging service.

Electric buses to be deployed at community centers as emergency backup power Schneider Electric announced a project with the California Energy Commission to demonstrate the value of bidirectional EV charging.

Off-grid solar generator from Jackery unveiled The Solar Generator 1000 is designed for off-grid operations and emergency backup power.