Off-grid solar generator from Jackery unveiled

Jackery has introduced the Solar Generator 1000, an all-in-one kit with solar modules and a battery bank, made to support off-grid adventures, tailgating barbeques, provide emergency backup power, and more.

The battery bank can be charged in 1.8 hours via four 200 W SolarSaga panels, or via a wall charger. The ergonomic design fits 1002 Wh capacity in a highly portable, 12-pack cooler-sized battery unit that weighs just over 25 lbs.

The fully charged generator can charge camping lights for 76 hours, an electric grill for 50 minutes, a mini fridge for 66 hours, Macbook Pro for eight charges, and an iPhone for 100 charges. It can be recharged with the SolarSaga panels anywhere the sun shines, with no connection to the electric grid needed.

The unit is controlled by an automotive-level battery management system (BMS) and has an updated LCD monitor for real-time energy monitoring. Displays inform users on input power, remaining power levels, output power, a fault code indicator, and a low battery indicator. The BMS preserves the battery through over-current, short-current, over-discharge, overcharge, over-voltage, and thermal protection controls. It monitors each individual battery cell and battery pack to improve overall battery life.

The company said the battery has an ultra-long standby, lasting 365 days from an 80% battery level. The battery contains 1000 charge cycles, lasting 10 years for 1 usage/week. It comes with a five-year full warranty from Jackery.

The Solar Generator 1000 is equipped with five DC outputs, including two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and one 12V car port. It also houses three AC outputs at 120V, 1000 W (2000 W peak). For inputs, the solar generator contains a 120V, 50 Hz, 15A max AC port. It also contains a DC input rated at 17.5V-60V, 11A max, and can double to 22A/800 W max.

The generator operates in a super-quiet mode, marking an improvement over noisy diesel generators. The unit operates under 46 decibels.

The lithium-ion Solar Generator 1000 is optimized to operate in concert with Jackery’s SolarSaga 100W panels. The lightweight panels weigh only 9.1 lbs. and have a fold-out design for easy setup. Built-in kickstands allow for the panels to be placed at the ideal angle and azimuth for max production.