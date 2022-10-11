EnerVenue offers 20-year/20-cycle warranty for its nickel-hydrogen batteries

EnerVenue, a manufacturer of nickel-hydrogen batteries, announced Capacity Assurance—what the company says is the industry’s simplest and most straightforward extended warranty for stationary batteries.

Capacity Assurance offers a 20-year/20,000-cycle warranty extension at no less than 88% capacity. While the batteries are designed to last 30 years, through more than 30,000 cycles without experiencing degradation, EnerVenue says that the extended warranty covers a project while it’s in its most critical payback phase and is offered with no hidden exclusions and simple operating terms.

EnerVenue manufactures its batteries in Fremont, Calf., after having launched in 2020 during the COVID pandemic. The company claims costs per kilowatt-hour for its nickel-hydrogen batteries as low as a penny, and capital expenditure costs better than lithium-ion. EnerVenue points out that lithium-ion batteries suffer from significant battery degradation, with power output falling several percent per year. The company further claims that those using lithium-ion batteries must regularly perform expensive mitigations by adding new battery banks to their existing footprints to keep up with their contractual power output obligations. What further sets nickel-hydrogen apart from lithium-ion is that the EnerVenue batteries excel in extreme heat and extreme cold. The company said its batteries operate best in ambient temperatures from -40 F to 140 F. The battery purportedly comes with no risk of fire or thermal runaway and includes no toxic materials, so it is also recyclable.

“For years, the stationary storage market has been asking for a simple, long-term capacity guarantee,” said Randy Selesky, CRO, EnerVenue. “Capacity Assurance delivers an industry-best promise that complements EnerVenue’s robust technology and provides our partners with both operational confidence and contractual security.”

EnerVenue recently announced several large supply agreements including one with Green Energy Renewable Solutions for 250 MWh of batteries over the next three years to be installed at construction sites and other heavy industry projects. EnerVenue also recently agreed to provide 460 MWh of its batteries to Sonnell Power Solutions for large-scale renewable and storage applications in Puerto Rico. Pine Gate recently purchased 2.4 GWh of the company’s batteries. And last spring, the company signed its first major distribution agreement with Hong Kong’s Towngas.