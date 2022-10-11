Sunrise brief: Secret solar stories revealed in new solar podcast

Secret solar stories revealed in new podcast Probably True Solar Stories is a podcast that spotlights fictional legends and heroes while educating about the solar industry.
Recent advances in fast EV charging Researchers at Oak Ridge National Labs and University of Tennessee have developed a novel fast-charging battery anode material. Plus news updates from GM, Volvo and Shoals Technologies.
DC rooftop PV providing domestic hot water to residential building at 140 F Domestic hot water, with a heating system powered exclusively by DC solar power, has now covered the needs of an apartment building in Linz, Austria, for a period of a year. The 14 residential units are each connected to their own 1.36 KW solar arrays.
