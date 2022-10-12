People on the move: SEPA, Invenergy, Noria Energy, and more

Elizabeth Doris was named new director of the Joint Institute for Strategic Energy Analysis (JISEA), a crosscutting institute founded by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and five universities. Doris has worked at NREL since 2005. She recently served as the laboratory program manager for NREL’s State, Local, and Tribal (SLT) Program. Doris has spearheaded several large initiatives at the laboratory, including the Energy Transitions Initiative Partnership Project to support remote, island, and islanded communities in transforming their energy systems and increasing energy resilience.

Mr Jeong Ryul Yun has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer of the REC group. Mr. Yun has more than 25 years of experience from financial and managerial positions within the Hanwha group, focusing on executive management, financial reporting and control, and business development and strategy. He was most recently Executive Vice President of Hanwha Solutions / Q-cells, and prior to that Head of Business Development of Hanwha Corporation/Global. Mr. Yun replaces Mr. Douglas J. Moore, who has been acting as interim CFO for REC Silicon since November 2021. Mr. Moore will continue as a key member of the REC Silicon group finance team.

Sheri Givens named new president and CEO of Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA). Sheri currently serves as vice president of U.S. policy and regulatory strategy at National Grid. Her professional experience includes over twenty years in legal, regulatory, legislative, and external affairs. Prior to joining National Grid, she consulted on utility consumer education and regulatory policy issues in energy markets nationwide. Sheri will take the helm on November 7th, working through the transition in partnership with outgoing president and CEO, Julia Hamm.

Allen Gilstrap appointed new CEO of Stracker Solar. Gilstrap has extensive international experience in launching and building VC-funded, technology businesses. Gilstrap is taking over the chief executive position from Jeff Sharpe, the company’s Founder and President who created the Stracker product and will continue to serve as COO/CTO. Most recently, Gilstrap was the CEO and co-founder of Ongo, the leading B2B digital payment service in Myanmar.

Clint Bokelman will join Empower Energies as its chief operating officer, managing the company portfolio of over 800 MW of renewable energy projects in development.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Devin Hawkins started a new position as Director of Technical Sales at Noria Energy.

Ben Reisman started a new position as Director, Solar Development

at Brightcore Energy.

John Niland has been promoted to Vice President, New Technology Development Invenergy.

Celebrating 10 Years as North America’s leading renewable energy executive search and staffing firm.

Energy Storage Developer | Arlington, VA

The Energy Storage Developer will be an integral member of the organization, providing strategic support to the founders and Development Director with a focus on project origination. The Energy Storage Developer will facilitate boots-on-the-ground project development efforts with support from the rest of the organization in:

Identifying viable project sites and managing land acquisition;

Working with team engineers and off-takers on project scope and site design;

Supporting on engineering estimates, scopes, and project schedules;

Supporting EPC/integration partners from project design to execution and supporting on related contract negotiation efforts;

Supporting federal, state and local permitting challenges as/when they arise;

Supporting interconnection processes for pipeline projects.

The ideal candidate will be an experienced developer with (1) proven skills overseeing development efforts; (2) a strong track record of delivering utility-scale energy projects; (3) detailed knowledge of US energy markets; and (4) a collaborative attitude and desire to help out as needed in a high-growth company.

Minimum requirements:

Direct experience identifying energy storage market opportunities, determining use cases with prospective customers, and developing project sites;

2+ years of project development experience in the energy sector;

Excellent interpersonal, organizational, and communication skills;

Willingness to travel up to 50% of the time.

Compensation and Benefits:

Competitive combination of base salary and bonus commensurate with experience;

Additional bonus incentives for successful project execution;

Competitive benefits package including 401k, health, dental, paid vacation, etc.

More information is available here.