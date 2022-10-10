Sunrise brief: Proposed FEMA building code may hamper solar deployment

Using AI to optimize and unlock the value of co-located solar and energy storage When combined with on-site generation assets, battery storage systems can be used to ride out the worst of the price volatility – discharging during high prices and absorbing excess energy from generation.

Proposed FEMA building code may hamper solar deployment The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has proposed to raise the structural risk category for solar to the maximum, which would increase the structural requirements for ground-mounted solar and energy storage.

Hydropower to flow to 13 more Massachusetts municipalities FirstLight Power expands power purchase agreement with Energy New England, providing clean energy to thirteen Massachusetts communities.

Bifacial solar and flow battery project in Canada is valued at $146 million TC Energy announced it commenced pre-construction of the 81 MW facility.

Treasury seeks public input on the implementation of tax incentives in Inflation Reduction Act With the release of the notices, Treasury has begun the process of soliciting comments from the public on key provisions. Over the coming weeks, Treasury will convene several initial stakeholder roundtables to hear directly from a wide range of voices.