Bifacial solar and flow battery project in Canada is valued at $146 million

The Saddlebrook Solar Project is a planned 81 MW solar facility in pre-construction, held by TC Energy Corporation. TC Energy is investing $146 million in the project, which is planned to be large enough to power the equivalent of 20,000 homes annually.

The facility is designed with bifacial solar panels, which are advantageous in snowy regions that have high ground albedo (reflectivity). The system will also incorporate a Lockheed Martin GridStar Flow energy storage system. The redox flow battery has an output capacity of up to 6.5 MW and duration of up to eight hours.

TC Energy said it has obtained all necessary regulatory approvals and permits to commence. Construction is expected to be completed in 2023. During the construction phase, about 140 workers are expected to support the project, and, once in operation, two full-time TC Energy employees will work at the facility.

The solar and storage project is supported in part by $10 million from Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA). Since 2009, ERA has committed $830 million to 230 projects worth over $6.6 billion. ERA acts on climate change and supports economic growth by investing in the pilot, demonstration and deployment of clean technology solutions that reduce emissions, lower costs, attract investment, and create jobs in Alberta.

“The High River Chamber is excited to see the introduction of diversified energy solutions to our area and the potential for stronger business relationships, contract opportunities and employment possibilities,” said Lisa Szabon-Smith, executive director of High River & District Chamber of Commerce. “To see the Saddlebrook area become the home of such a project is exciting for our community.”

The company has acquired more than 400 MW of renewable power purchase agreements in Alberta in the past two years. In April, TC Energy announced plans to explore development of a 60-tonnes-per-day hydrogen production hub near Crossfield, Alberta. The company employs over 7,000 people working in renewables, natural gas, hydrogen, and carbon capture.

“This investment bolsters our ability to deliver low-carbon solutions for our customers and underscores our commitment to add renewable energy to the local electricity grid,” said Corey Hessen, an executive at TC Energy.