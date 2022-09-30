Sunrise brief: Standard Solar and Scout Clean Energy acquired by Brookfield Renewable

Jupiter Power and Energy Vault to secure 2.4 GWh of domestic energy storage equipment Energy Vault will focus on maximizing U.S. localization and deployment of energy storage equipment that will qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act’s Domestic Content Bonus Credit.
Solis highlights backup and repowering solutions at RE+ Solis now offers a “whole home solution power hub” to provide power to every device in the home in the event of an outage.
Standard Solar and Scout Clean Energy acquired by Brookfield Renewable Brookfield to invest up to $2 billion in the two renewable energy powerhouses, bringing its development portfolio to 60 GW.
How long do residential solar inverters last? Multiple factors affect the productive lifespan of a residential solar inverter. In Part 2 of our series, we look at solar inverters.
Utility-scale developer to recycle 95% of value of end-of-life solar panels with SolarCycle Silicon Ranch, a major U.S. utility-scale solar developer with a 5 GW portfolio, entered an agreement to recycle its panels at the end of their useful life.
