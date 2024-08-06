Sunrise brief: Goldman Sachs invests $440 million in renewable independent power producer

$500 billion into solar in 2024 The International Energy Agency projects that solar will attract more investment than all other electricity generation sources combined. Global energy spending is set to surpass $3 trillion for the first time this year.
Generac acquires microgrid controller specialist Ageto The company previously known for generators and battery backup systems, moves further into the C&I market with the acquisition of Ageto.
U.S. startup develops 28%-efficient perovskite-silicon tandem solar module PeroNova specializes in metal halide perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells made with its novel stability-enhancing interfacial treatment. It is targeting a range of applications including space and rooftop markets.
New battery sizing approach for virtual synchronous generators, control-based grid-forming inverters A group of researchers outlined a new methodology to determine the minimum power rating of energy storage systems (ESSs) used for emergency under-frequency response. The ESS size must be calculated to maintain the frequency within the standard operating range.
Liquid metal battery storage specialist Ambri emerges from restructuring After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the calcium-antimony liquid metal battery startup incubated at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has now confirmed the closing of the sale of its assets.
Solar array installed for mission to Jupiter’s icy moon, Europa The Europa Clipper mission will send a craft the size of a basketball court to Europa, a moon considered a potential habitat for life.
Goldman Sachs invests $440 million in renewable independent power producer The strategic investment in BrightNight will support the development of utility, commercial, and industrial solar and energy storage projects.
