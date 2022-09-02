Sunrise brief: The IRA won’t solve all of our energy issues 

Despite supply challenges, solar panel shipments grew 32% last year The Energy Information Administration module shipments report showed a steady limb in shipments. Plus, the U.S. may pivot to a domestically sourced solar supply chain.

The IRA won’t solve all of our energy issues Texas solar owners still have to give their energy away at discounted rates.

Toyota to invest $2.5 billion to expand battery manufacturing in North Carolina The auto manufacturer eyes a fully electrified future, with a goal of carbon neutrality in its vehicles and operations by 2035.

50 states of solar incentives: Virginia Virginia has ramped up its solar investment mightily in recent years, and it is expected to continue to be a leader on the east coast.

Naked Energy coming to America ELM Solar will manufacture and distribute Naked Energy’s solar thermal heating products in the U.S.

It’s no longer ‘if’, but ‘how’ to get to 100% emissions free electricity NREL explores the complexities of the various technology paths to 100% emission-free electricity in the United States, which include 540 GWac to 1 TWac of solar power being installed by 2035.