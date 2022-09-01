Naked Energy coming to America

Products from Naked Energy, a British solar thermal and solar specialist, will soon be sold in the United States, manufactured and distributed by ELM Solar.

Naked Energy’s solar photovoltaic thermal (PVT) technology decarbonizes the heating of homes and buildings. The company said its technology delivers up to 3.5 times the carbon savings per square meter than other solar technologies. The Naked Energy VirtuPVT collector combines solar PV and solar thermal technology to generate both electricity and heat from a single collector. The VirtuHOT collector, which generates solar heat only, recently received the gold standard TÜV international certification.

The partnership with ELM will accelerate its move into the U.S. market at a time when clean energy adoption is accelerating due to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

“The United States is a key market for us and we’re incredibly proud to be working with such an exceptionally professional business as ELM. With their help we’re looking forward to decarbonizing the United States’ heating systems one building at a time,” said Christophe Williams, CEO and co-founder of Naked Energy.

ELM Companies is a specialist in energy storage and microgrids, and it will distribute Naked Energy’s solar thermal and PVT Virtu product range through its new division, ELM Solar, as well as through its large dealer network and partnerships across the United States. It also plans to build a factory to manufacture Virtu products in Texas.

“We’ve seen a significant uptick in interest for renewable energy solutions across the United States. In the face of rising energy prices, we’re pleased to be working with Naked Energy to provide the country with renewable alternatives,” said Lee C Graves, chairman and founder of ELM. “When we were introduced to Naked Energy and the Virtu product range it was a no-brainer for us to work with them. We’re excited to start distributing their innovative solar thermal technology across the United States.”