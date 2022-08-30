Sunrise brief: EV battery manufacturing coming to America

Lab manufactured perovskite solar panel goes nine months, loses 25% of its efficiency Researchers built and deployed a nine perovskite solar panel array that showed little generation loss due to high temperatures, and performed better over time than researchers expected.

GAF Energy breaks ground on Texas solar roofing plant The Georgetown, Texas facility will provide hundreds of U.S.-based, clean energy jobs.

Panasonic plans second $4 billion U.S. EV battery plant Adding to its $4 billion Kansas electric vehicle battery factory plans, the company now eyes Oklahoma for a second location.

Houston area 113 MW, $160 million solar project achieves financing Monarch Private Capital announced it closed the tax equity investment in the Longbow Solar project, which is expected to reach operations this year.

Solar on canals moves closer to reality Project Nexus expects to break ground in fall 2022 and reach completion by the end of 2023.

Grid-forming inverter to stabilize microgrids Toshiba has developed a smart synchronous inverter that stabilizes power fluctuations in microgrids. The Japanese company said it has tested the device in combination with PV and battery storage.