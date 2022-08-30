Sunrise brief: EV battery manufacturing coming to America

Also on the rise: Grid forming inverter to stabilize microgrids. GAF Energy breaks groun on Texas solar roofing plant. And more.

Image: Panasonic Energy

Share

Lab manufactured perovskite solar panel goes nine months, loses 25% of its efficiency  Researchers built and deployed a nine perovskite solar panel array that showed little generation loss due to high temperatures, and performed better over time than researchers expected.

GAF Energy breaks ground on Texas solar roofing plant  The Georgetown, Texas facility will provide hundreds of U.S.-based, clean energy jobs.

Panasonic plans second $4 billion U.S. EV battery plant  Adding to its $4 billion Kansas electric vehicle battery factory plans, the company now eyes Oklahoma for a second location.

Houston area 113 MW, $160 million solar project achieves financing  Monarch Private Capital announced it closed the tax equity investment in the Longbow Solar project, which is expected to reach operations this year.

Solar on canals moves closer to reality  Project Nexus expects to break ground in fall 2022 and reach completion by the end of 2023.

Grid-forming inverter to stabilize microgrids  Toshiba has developed a smart synchronous inverter that stabilizes power fluctuations in microgrids. The Japanese company said it has tested the device in combination with PV and battery storage.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.