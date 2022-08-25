Sunrise brief: Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar

People on The Move: NRG Energy, Dynamics Energy, Qcells, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

California extends solar property tax exemption, Missouri does not A property tax exemption brings some sense of stability to California solar owners, whereas the repeal of a 2013 ruling creates an obstacle to clean energy adoption in Missouri.

Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar After implementing SB 52 last fall, ten rural Ohio jurisdictions have banned large “single interconnection” wind or solar facilities in unincorporated areas.

Solar and home battery program will aggregate 35 MWh this year ES Solar and sonnen are leading the expansion of Rocky Mountain Power’s Wattsmart Battery Program across Utah and Idaho.

Toyota and NREL partner to develop MW-scale fuel cell systems The two will study the scaling and integration of fuel cell systems for stationary power generation.

Ohm sees a 90% disconnect in California’s emergency electricity policy The demand response leader Ohm believes that their customers should have access to the same program that Tesla’s VPP customers are in – which pays nine times more.

50 States of solar incentives: West Virginia A state that is in the heart of coal country has been slow to adapt to clean energy, but the tide may be turning.