People on The Move: NRG Energy, Dynamics Energy, Qcells, and more

Energy Storage Developer

Arlington, VA

Max Carney

mc@energeiaworks.com

The Energy Storage Developer will support the senior leadership focusing on utility-scale energy storage origination. The Energy Storage Developer will also support the companies project development strategies.

The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of overseeing development efforts, delivering utility-scale projects and have a comprehensive knowledge of US energy markets. They will also possess a collaborative attitude and willingness to help the team as company growth continues.

Why you should Apply:

Collaborative and supportive company culture

401K

Medical/Dental/Vision benefits

Paid vacation

Generous annual bonuses

Responsibilities:

Identify viable project sites and manage land agreements/acquisitions.

Work with various teams internally such as analysts and engineers on scope and site design.

Manage regulatory bodies on all levels and permitting challenges as needed.

Secure interconnection on projects.

Represent the company with regulatory officials, utilities, stakeholders and other key entities through the project lifecycle.

Coordinate with EPC partners and battery suppliers from project inception to contract execution.

Requirements:

2+ Years of project development experience in the energy industry.

BA/BS in electrical engineering, energy management, renewables or related.

Experience working with communities, authorities and regular bodies involved in project development.

Experience market opportunities relating to energy storage.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills with excellent organizational ability.

50% Travel