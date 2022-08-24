People on The Move: NRG Energy, Dynamics Energy, Qcells, and more

Vilasini Pillay started a new position as Content Marketing Manager at NRG Energy
Sarah Hill started a new position as VP, Business Development at Dynamics Energy
Barrett Silver started a new position as Sr. Vice President, Development & Operations at Qcells Enable
Alberto Fernandez started a new position as VP, Head of Construction at MN8 Energy
Patrick Allen started a new position as Director West O&M Lead at MN* Energy
Michael J. Brose to the newly created position of Vice President of U.S. Operations at Freyer Battery
Energy Storage Developer
Arlington, VA
Max Carney
mc@energeiaworks.com
The Energy Storage Developer will support the senior leadership focusing on utility-scale energy storage origination. The Energy Storage Developer will also support the companies project development strategies.
The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of overseeing development efforts, delivering utility-scale projects and have a comprehensive knowledge of US energy markets. They will also possess a collaborative attitude and willingness to help the team as company growth continues.
Why you should Apply:
- Collaborative and supportive company culture
- 401K
- Medical/Dental/Vision benefits
- Paid vacation
- Generous annual bonuses
Responsibilities:
- Identify viable project sites and manage land agreements/acquisitions.
- Work with various teams internally such as analysts and engineers on scope and site design.
- Manage regulatory bodies on all levels and permitting challenges as needed.
- Secure interconnection on projects.
- Represent the company with regulatory officials, utilities, stakeholders and other key entities through the project lifecycle.
- Coordinate with EPC partners and battery suppliers from project inception to contract execution.
Requirements:
- 2+ Years of project development experience in the energy industry.
- BA/BS in electrical engineering, energy management, renewables or related.
- Experience working with communities, authorities and regular bodies involved in project development.
- Experience market opportunities relating to energy storage.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills with excellent organizational ability.
- 50% Travel
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.