People on The Move: NRG Energy, Dynamics Energy, Qcells, and more

Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Vilasini Pillay started a new position as Content Marketing Manager at NRG Energy 

Sarah Hill started a new position as VP, Business Development at Dynamics Energy 

Barrett Silver started a new position as Sr. Vice President, Development & Operations at Qcells Enable 

Alberto Fernandez started a new position as VP, Head of Construction at MN8 Energy 

Patrick Allen started a new position as Director West O&M Lead at MN* Energy 

Michael J. Brose to the newly created position of Vice President of U.S. Operations at Freyer Battery 

Energy Storage Developer 

Arlington, VA 

Max Carney
mc@energeiaworks.com

The Energy Storage Developer will support the senior leadership focusing on utility-scale energy storage origination. The Energy Storage Developer will also support the companies project development strategies.

The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of overseeing development efforts, delivering utility-scale projects and have a comprehensive knowledge of US energy markets. They will also possess a collaborative attitude and willingness to help the team as company growth continues.

Why you should Apply: 

  • Collaborative and supportive company culture 
  • 401K 
  • Medical/Dental/Vision benefits 
  • Paid vacation 
  • Generous annual bonuses 

Responsibilities: 

  • Identify viable project sites and manage land agreements/acquisitions. 
  • Work with various teams internally such as analysts and engineers on scope and site design. 
  • Manage regulatory bodies on all levels and permitting challenges as needed. 
  • Secure interconnection on projects. 
  • Represent the company with regulatory officials, utilities, stakeholders and other key entities through the project lifecycle. 
  • Coordinate with EPC partners and battery suppliers from project inception to contract execution. 

Requirements: 

  • 2+ Years of project development experience in the energy industry. 
  • BA/BS in electrical engineering, energy management, renewables or related. 
  • Experience working with communities, authorities and regular bodies involved in project development. 
  • Experience market opportunities relating to energy storage. 
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills with excellent organizational ability. 
  • 50% Travel 

