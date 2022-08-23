Sunrise brief: A big boost to wind and solar is coming, but be patient…

Panasonic launches new warranty package for solar and battery storage The company now offers a 25-year warranty for its panels and 10 years for its energy storage system.
Clean energy group asks FERC to re-do TVA plan that would replace coal with gas The group asked the commission to evaluate replacing TVA’s coal unit with renewables, energy efficiency and storage, instead of gas, as part of the commission’s review of a proposed new gas pipeline that would serve TVA’s proposed gas unit.
Bubble Wrap manufacturer invests in solar Company expects to save $1 million a year on electricity costs from $9 million solar installation.
A big boost to wind and solar is coming. Be patient, says Rystad While the recently signed IRA is expected to add 155 GW of additional utility scale capacity, it will take time to gear up as both wind and solar have industry dynamics to manage.
Global study finds over half of consumers want net-zero homes Schneider Electric’s global survey of customers also found 72% of consumers consider reducing carbon footprint a personal priority.
Cubical luminescent solar concentrator devices in urban environments An international group of researchers has developed a cubical luminescent solar concentrator (LSC) PV device that can be assembled in mosaic configurations for applications in urban environments. The best-performing device achieved a power conversion efficiency of 11.6%.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
