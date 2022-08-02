Sunrise brief: Bloomberg analyst forecasts a 30% increase in global PV deployment this year, and double-digit growth through 2025.

Nearly all smart inverter manufacturers will be delivering smart inverters within a year As several states will soon require smart inverters for new distributed resources, and more are considering such a requirement, nearly all manufacturers will be delivering smart inverters that meet a new industry standard by August 2023, finds an analysis by the Interstate Renewable Energy Council.

Global solar capacity to grow 30% this year, said analyst Bloomberg senior clean energy analyst Rob Barnett forecasts a 30% increase in global PV deployment this year, and double-digit growth through 2025.

The role of seasonal demand in an all-electric scenario Peak solar production does not coincide with peak heating demand, and a team of researchers determined that meeting this demand with renewables alone will require massive deployment of renewables on top of existing fossil generation.

US 2021 solar panel shipments total $9.8 billion at $0.34/W Imports, exports, and domestically produced solar modules installed in the United States in 2021 were valued at nearly $10 billion.

Only one PV project to compete in Quebec’s 780 MW renewables tender The 40 MW solar park is under development by Saint-Augustin Canada Electric Inc and planned to be located in Bas Saint Laurent, with completion scheduled for October 2026. Wind and hydropower were the prevailing sources in the procurement exercise.

Enphase announces five million microinverters shipped from Salcomp factory in India Since 2020, Salcomp has manufactured Enphase Microinverters and other components in a factory in India for the North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific markets.