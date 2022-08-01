Enphase announces five million microinverters shipped from Salcomp factory in India

The IQ8 microinverter can form a microgrid, allowing solar energy to be produced during a power outage without the need for battery energy storage.

Enphase Energy, Inc. , the leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that Salcomp, a global high-precision manufacturer, has shipped more than five million Enphase IQ Microinverters. Since 2020, Salcomp has manufactured Enphase Microinverters and other components in a factory in India for the North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific markets.

While Salcomp plays a significant role in the solar industry, it is known for manufacturing chargers and nd adaptors for smartphones and other handheld devices. The company has a manufacturing presence in India, China, and Brazil and employs approximately 16,000 people globally.

Enphase IQ microinverters’claim to fame is that it is capable of forming a microgrid during a power outage, providing backup power even without a battery. It does this by limiting energy capture to just what the home is consuming, so in the event that the grid suffers a power failure, a proprietary, intelligent chip within the IQ8 will seamlessly switch between on or off grid.

(Read “Enphase going Einstein with IQ8 solar power inverters”)

Last week Enphase Energy announced record revenues in Q2 2022, beating expectations and quickly sending the company’s stock up 10% in after-hours trading. The growth was due in part to expansion in the European market, with second quarter growth of 69%, but was also attributed to the success of the IQ8 in the US market, which ROTH Capital Partners said has a 15% premium over the previous IQ7 model. As of the end of 2021, Enphase has shipped 43.4 TWh of microinverters, representing over 42 million microinverter units, deployed across nearly 2 million solar projects.

“Enphase has an outstanding reputation for developing safe, reliable, and industry-leading solar technology,” said Sasikumar Gendham, managing director, Salcomp India. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Enphase to bring its products to market and support the company’s ongoing growth.”