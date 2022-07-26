Sunrise brief: Sanyo settles solar delamination lawsuit, lawyers win big

Guam’s largest solar facility powers 6% of the island’s needs CleanCapital announced it acquired the 37 MW solar project from GlidePath Power.
Industrial process for ‘mobile’ solar module recycling German company Flaxres has developed an industrial process to recycle PV modules, and has begun operating a pilot facility at its new site where 10 tons of solar modules can be recycled daily. Flaxres plans to make equipment based on this facility available to international customers.
First Solar receives order from Akuo for 500 MW of advanced thin film modules The multi-year agreement would see deliveries from 2024 to 2026 for US and international utility-scale solar projects.
Sanyo settles solar delamination lawsuit, lawyers win big A series of mid-2000s solar panels manufactured by Sanyo and sold via Panasonic had consistent front side lamination issues. The settlement concluded that module buyers would receive prorated refunds.
California governor sets goal of 3 million climate-ready homes, 6 million heat pumps by 2030 The new targets for climate-resilient housing were announced as part of a letter to the California Air Resources Board, which focuses on the implementation and acceleration of California’s climate goals.
Researchers aim to scale organic semitransparent PV manufacturing for windows A team at the University of Michigan developed a peel-off patterning technique to create stable semitransparent solar cells to be integrated with windows.
