California governor sets goal of 3 million climate-ready homes, 6 million heat pumps by 2030

California Governor Gavin Newsom sent a letter to the California Air Resources Board (CARB) outlining the new targets for climate-resilient housing. CARB is the lead agency in California for climate change programs and oversees all air pollution control efforts in the state.

In the midst of a heat wave that is gripping almost the entire United States, Newsom hopes to expand access to cooling in homes by setting a target of 3 million climate-ready and climate-friendly homes by 2030 and 7 million homes by 2035, of which 50% or more will be low-income and environmental justice communities – and 6 million highly-efficient electric heat pumps.

“The heat wave gripping the nation this week is further proof that as California warms, all households need access to affordable and efficient cooling to stay safe. We applaud the Governor’s leadership in directing his agency to provide low-income households with heat pump cooling systems, and for establishing a healthy home goal,” said Jose Torres, California director of the Building Decarbonization Coalition. “Done in collaboration with the most affected communities, these holistic climate upgrades will protect California’s working families – especially our most vulnerable residents – from extreme weather, and will keep them healthy, safe, and resilient.”

The Building Decarbonization Coalition and its partners are pushing for investments of at least $1.2 billion for healthy homes, $1 billion for community resiliency centers, and $500 million for school facility upgrades in the California budget, which will be finalized in August.

Throughout most of this month, 28 states, extending from California to New Hampshire, are under “excessive heat warnings and heat advisories,” according to the National Weather Service. Climate-resilient housing and the use of heat pumps for cooling as well as heating can bring relief to Californians facing extreme heat and high energy costs. Implementing Newsom’s plan can also spur domestic manufacturing and increase installation jobs. The new goals will also cut the carbon that’s creating climate pollution and fueling hotter temperatures.

“This landmark directive signals California’s commitment to its climate goals and provides substantial benefits to households and communities struggling with energy, affordability, and extreme heat burdens. Critical to Governor Newsom’s action is his May budget revise, which will provide a down payment to accomplish these goals,” stated Panama Bartholomy, executive director of the Building Decarbonization Coalition.