Sunrise brief: Qcells to secure solar glass from Canada for its US manufacturing operation

California rulemaking to pursue demand flexibility through dynamic pricing Less curtailment of renewables and lower customer bills are some of the benefits expected from demand flexibility. The rulemaking follows a white paper last month proposing opt-in dynamic pricing in California.

Qcells to secure solar glass from Canada for its US manufacturing operation Canadian Premium Sand and Hanwha sign agreement for patterned solar glass manufactured in Manitoba.

The problematic side to renewable energy credits Renewable energy credits (RECs) are designed to incentivize the buildout of clean energy, but sometimes the way they are used can be counterproductive to that goal.

Georgia Power expands plans to 9 GW of renewable energy by 2035 The Georgia Public Service Commission approved Georgia Power’s Integrated Resource Plan, which calls for 2 GW of natural gas and 2.3 MW of renewable energy. Plus, the REC program Georgia Power participates in may negatively impact renewables buildout.

Portable flexible PV systems for off-grid, residential applications US startup New Use Energy Solutions has launched a new line of portable PV systems built with a module technology relying on Sunpower’s solar cells. The modules are assembled in the system via a custom vinyl tarp.

Watch: Huge solar wing unfurled prior to satellite launch The 36-foot, five-panel solar wing will provide energy for the EarthCARE satellite mission.