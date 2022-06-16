Sunrise brief: Real-time pricing that balances renewables could save $33 billion per year

Alsym Energy emerges from stealth mode to introduce non-flammable batteries Alsym’s batteries, made from readily available materials without lithium or cobalt, will be produced for electric vehicles, stationary storage, and marine applications.

Tin-lead perovskite solar cell achieves 25.5% efficiency, improved stability The National Renewable Energy Laboratory developed a tandem perovskite solar cell that tackles problems with stability and boosts efficiency.

People on the Move: RWE Renewables, CleanCapital, 8minute Solar Energy, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Real-time pricing that balances renewables could save $33 billion per year, study finds A Pacific Northwest National Laboratory study found that allowing customers to opt for real-time power rates, and shift some consumption to lower-priced periods, would lower customer bills 10% to 17%. A pilot study has shown that real-time pricing works, and more pilots are underway.

50 states of solar incentives: New Jersey The pv magazine tour of solar incentives takes us to New Jersey, a historically healthy and active solar market, with a popular community solar program and a focus on electrifying the transportation sector.

Alliant Energy begins construction on 414 MW of solar in Wisconsin The projects were approved under the second phase of Alliant Energy’s solar development plans, and are part of the company’s larger Clean Energy Blueprint, a plan that will effectively increase the state’s installed solar capacity by just under 130%.

US grid-scale energy storage quadruples Grid-scale and residential storage installations set new records despite supply chain and pricing issues.

Longroad Energy makes strategic investment in distributed solar developer The utility-scale solar developer announced a strategic investment in Valta Energy, a California-based distributed generation developer, owner and operator with a 200 MW solar project pipeline.