Sunrise brief: Renewable energy bill threatens to stall solar in Hawaii

New York distributed storage owners could soon earn money in wholesale markets A residential battery storage system in New York State could soon earn on the order of $190 per year, when aggregated with other systems participating in the state’s wholesale capacity market. Storage system owners in other parts of the country may wait much longer.
EDF Renewables signs 1 GW of NYSERDA solar and storage contracts The developer was awarded contracts for three large projects that combine for 1 GW of capacity.
Clean hydrogen and energy storage project in Utah receives $504 million loan guarantee from DOE The largest clean storage facility in the world will create jobs, deploy clean energy, and replace a retiring coal-fired power plant.
Renewable energy bill threatens to stall solar in Hawaii Solar workers and clean energy advocates urge Governor Ige to veto SB 2510, which calls for one-third of renewable energy to come from “firm” sources.
Duke Energy Florida completes its first solar project in 750 MW plan The 75 MW facility will serve the utility’s Clean Energy Connection program.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.