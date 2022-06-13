Sunrise brief: Renewable energy bill threatens to stall solar in Hawaii

New York distributed storage owners could soon earn money in wholesale markets A residential battery storage system in New York State could soon earn on the order of $190 per year, when aggregated with other systems participating in the state’s wholesale capacity market. Storage system owners in other parts of the country may wait much longer.

EDF Renewables signs 1 GW of NYSERDA solar and storage contracts The developer was awarded contracts for three large projects that combine for 1 GW of capacity.

Clean hydrogen and energy storage project in Utah receives $504 million loan guarantee from DOE The largest clean storage facility in the world will create jobs, deploy clean energy, and replace a retiring coal-fired power plant.

Renewable energy bill threatens to stall solar in Hawaii Solar workers and clean energy advocates urge Governor Ige to veto SB 2510, which calls for one-third of renewable energy to come from “firm” sources.

Duke Energy Florida completes its first solar project in 750 MW plan The 75 MW facility will serve the utility’s Clean Energy Connection program.