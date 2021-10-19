Sunrise brief: Solar PPA prices to continue to rise as headwinds persist

Solar PPA prices may continue to increase until new supply chains emerge. PPA prices have been rising steadily since the end of last year and interconnection delays, permitting challenges, and supply chain constraints are likely to keep them high.
Mindful action is needed to increase Hispanic inclusion in solar energy. We need multiple strategies to ensure Hispanic and other minority communities benefit from and are involved in shaping how energy is built and used.
Pfizer signs 15-year deal for 310 MW of Texas solar. The solar energy will be generated from Vesper’s 500 MW Hornet Solar project in west Texas.
Mississippi project joins the growing list of hydrogen ventures. The facility is expected to produce 110 million kg of green hydrogen annually and store more than 70 million kg in underground salt caverns.
REV Renewables gains backing from South Korean conglomerate. The deal will include a $300 million to $400 million investment to support REV’s portfolio of renewable power and energy storage projects.
