Mississippi project joins the growing list of hydrogen ventures

Hydrogen infrastructure developer Hy Stor Energy said it will work with Toronto-based Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure to develop the Mississippi Clean Hydrogen Hub.
During its first phase, the Mississippi facility is expected to produce an estimated 110 million kilograms of green hydrogen annually and store more than 70 million kg in underground salt caverns. Pending regulatory approvals and equipment availability, the hub’s first phase could enter commercial service by 2025.
The hydrogen hub will have co-located production, transmission, pipeline, rail, and other infrastructure.
Connor Clark’s investment mandate targets traditional and energy infrastructure assets and companies, including power generation, electricity transmission and distribution, and energy storage, among other projects. The firm is an investor and owner of renewable energy assets and has a current global portfolio of 1.4 GW of generating capacity.
Other projects
The large-scale hydrogen project is the latest in a series of recent announcements.
In mid-October, Air Products said it planned to build a $4.5 billion blue hydrogen at a complex in Louisiana. The company said it would build, own, and operate the project, which is planned to produce over 750 million standard cubic feet per day of blue hydrogen in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, south of Baton Rouge. The project is expected to create 170 permanent jobs and represents Air Products’ largest-ever investment in the U.S. The project is expected to be operational in 2026.
And in April, Koch Engineered Solutions said that two of its business units would partner with Fidelis Infrastructure to develop the Grön Fuels renewable energy complex in Louisiana. The $9.2 billion multi-year program would produce green hydrogen, renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuels, and bio-plastic feedstocks. The project also includes biogenic carbon capture and sequestration.
A final investment decision on the Koch-backed project is expected in 2021, and will determine the final cost of the project’s first phase.
