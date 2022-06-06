Sunrise brief: More than half of all US generation was emissions-free for 10% of this year

California solar bill would create one of the most equitable community solar programs in the US AB 2316 removes the barriers to clean, renewable energy access for nearly half of Californians who rent or have low incomes.

More than half of all US generation was emissions-free for 10% of this year Solar, wind, hydropower, and nuclear exceeded 50% of all electricity generation in the United States for 10% of the hours reported by the Energy Information Administration in 2022 through May. Plus, what role do hydropower and nuclear serve going forward?

Redflow announces integration with US inverter company Australian redox-flow battery specialist Redflow has upped the ante on its plans to expand into the US market, announcing that it has completed testing to pave the way for its battery energy storage system to be used in conjunction with hybrid inverters manufactured by US storage technology company Sol-Ark.

Thousands of Californians rally before utility commission to preserve rooftop solar The “Don’t Tax the Sun” rally took place on June 2, drawing large crowds in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Solar advocates gave public comment before the California Public Utilities Commission to oppose provisions in the Net Energy Metering 3.0 policy that would severely damage the economics of rooftop solar.

New York Senate passes Build Public Renewables Act The bill would authorize the New York Power Authority to build, own, and operate renewable energy projects to provide renewable energy to all state-owned properties by 2030 and municipal-owned properties by 2035, while also calling on the authority to phase out its fossil fuel power plants by 2030 and provide and deliver only renewable energy to customers.

Rhode Island aims to be the first state to reach 100% renewable electricity The Senate of the nation’s smallest state has voted to require that 100% of the state’s electricity must come from renewable sources by the end of 2033.