Redflow announces integration with US inverter company

From pv magazine Australia

Australian battery supplier Redflow is moving forward with its planned US expansion strategy, announcing after extensive testing that its zinc-bromine flow battery energy storage solution can now be integrated with hybrid inverters produced by Texas-based storage technology specialist Sol-Ark.

Redflow CEO Tim Harris said the company’s ZBM3 battery zinc-bromine flow battery is now certified to be integrated with Sol-Ark’s North American code-approved products. Harris said the development is an important step in the execution of the company’s plans to expand into the US market, which he described as one of the biggest markets for storage in the world.

“Integration with Sol-Ark’s well-established product line enables Redflow to deploy its zinc-bromine flow batteries in the United States SME (small to medium-sized enterprise) and C&I (commercial and industrial) markets,” he said, adding that the collaboration would create “exciting opportunities” for Redflow and Sol-Ark to work together to deploy new smaller scale systems across the United States.

The announcement comes just months after US non-profit standards development organization Underwriters Laboratories revealed that it would include Redflow batteries in a test program to study the key technical attributes of redox flow batteries under nominal and off-nominal conditions. The research aims to enhance the knowledge base around the operating and safety characteristics of zinc-bromine flow batteries, enabling interested parties to better understand and compare a broad range of product chemistries.

Months earlier, Redflow had signed a deal with tech company Anaergia to supply a 2 MWh energy storage system, featuring 192 zinc-bromine flow batteries, for Anaergia’s bioenergy facility in California.

Redflow’s 10 kWh 48 V ZBM3 ZBM3 battery is the world’s smallest commercially available zinc-bromine flow battery. Its modular, scalable design makes it suitable for a wide range of applications, from small commercial installations to multi-megawatt hour storage systems.

Sol-Ark CEO Tom Brennan welcomed the successful completion of integration testing. He said the flow batteries have an important role to play in the future energy storage eco-system.

“From small to large commercial installations, our innovative product range is the enabler of scalable and sustainable renewable energy deployments in this rapidly growing market,” he said.