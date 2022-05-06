Sunrise brief: Sunrun signs on to recycle solar panels with Solarcycle

Utility TVA targets 10 GW of solar by 2035, currently owns 1 MW in operation The Tennessee-based utility shared it has reduced emissions by 57% from 2005 levels in its FY 2021 sustainability report. It has stated heavy solar targets, but currently only has 1 MW in operable capacity, according to its disclosures.

Sunrun signs on to recycle solar panels with Solarcycle Startup Solarcycle is using second-life panels from Sunrun to develop new ways to test, reuse and upcycle the retired solar panels in Sunrun’s project portfolio.

D.C. is outpacing its own solar goals, for now The District’s 2021 RPS Compliance Report shows a significant expansion of RPS-certified solar facilities, with capacity additions outpacing program mandates.

Self-healing perovskite solar PV cells can withstand fierce cosmic radiation The development of a set of testing protocols for perovskite solar cells intended for use outside Earth’s atmosphere could lead to the devices being installed permanently, and even manufactured, on the moon.

Porsche AG leads $400 million series C funding of US high-performance battery cell fabrication Cellforce Group, a Porsche subsidiary, is named as a Group14 customer of materials to supply its production of high-performance lithium-silicon battery cells for Porsche EV models.

AES to supply Microsoft with 110 MW of solar, 220 MWh of storage The capacity will be used to support Microsoft’s data centers in California and builds on an earlier supply agreement between the two companies in Virginia.

Predictive, proactive, whole home energy management system SunPower One unveiled Maxeon Solar Technologies released an integrated home energy management system, designed to engage with solar PV, batteries, heating and cooling, appliances, and more.